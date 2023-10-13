Top track

Charlie Havenick - Queen Anne

Wild Yawp and Special Guests!

The Goldfish
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A night of queer music featuring Charlie Havenick, Wild Yawp, Emily Ritz and Fiona Moonchild!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by The Goldfish.

Lineup

Emily Ritz, Fiona Moonchild, Charlie Havenick

Venue

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

