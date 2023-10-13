DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

L'Afro Dom-Tom Night !

911 Paris
Fri, 13 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

VENDREDI 13 OCTOBRE - L'Afro DOM-TOM Night est un concentré des meilleures vibes de la planète, rien d'autre. Tout ce qui vous fait vibrer dans l'ambiance en provenance des  971, 972, 973, 974 se retrouve mixé au cœur de l'Afrobeats actuel et des pépites c Read more

Présenté par 911 Xperience.

Venue

911 Paris

18 Rue Paul Klee, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

