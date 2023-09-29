Top track

Feid & Yandel - Yandel 150

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pueblo Latino: Terrasse & Péniche — Closing

Bal De La Marine
Fri, 29 Sept, 9:00 pm
PartyParis
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Feid & Yandel - Yandel 150
Got a code?

About

TBA

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Mamacita Productions.

Lineup

Venue

Bal De La Marine

port de Suffren, Quai Branly, Paris, 75007, France
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.