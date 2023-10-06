Top track

Two Shell with innerxtc, Ginseng, and 4LOKA in Los Angeles

Secret location DTLA
Fri, 6 Oct, 10:00 pm
$31.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Minty Boi Presents:

Two Shell with innerxtc, Ginseng and 4LOKA

At a secret location in DTLA

10:00pm / 21+

Location will be announced to ticket holders day of show via SMS / email

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Minty Boi.

Two Shell

Secret location DTLA

Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

