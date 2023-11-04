DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This course is for people who have never done stand up comedy or new comedians looking to sharpen their act. We will look at the very basics of stand up, from learning how to write a “pull back and reveal” joke to applying for gigs on the London circuit an
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.