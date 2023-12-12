DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mike Cooley (of Drive-By Truckers)

Eddie's Attic
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $39.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mike Cooley live at Eddie's Attic!

Whether battling valiantly from behind the enemy lines of his dive-bar-underground past or blowing the doors off sold-out theaters as he’s done with Drive-By Truckers for the last decade, Mike Cooley has proved his mettl Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Mike Cooley

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

