Robot City + MSKS | Jazztronomy Records

Specka
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Una Noche Electrizante de Jazztronomy Records: Robot City en Vivo desde Galicia

Robot City presenta su último y más esperado proyecto para cautivar a los amantes de la música electrónica. Esta única e inolvidable velada, tendrá lugar en la mítica y renova Read more

Organizado por Specka Club.

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

