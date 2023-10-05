DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

House of Grey, Guy In a Fiery Death

miniBar
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Flummox - had to cancel the rest of their tour but the show will go on with House of Grey and Guy In a Fiery Death.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by recordBar.

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

