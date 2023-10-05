DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Flummox are a progressive, avant-garde metal band from Murfreesboro, TN. Formed in the summer of 2012 by Alyson Blake Dellinger and Drew Jones, the band has seen several sound and line-up changes since its inception.
House of Grey and Guy In a Fiery Death
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.