Hello Music Lounge - In The Window Takeover

Hello Music Lounge at House of Fu
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This year we welcome one of the sickest new collectives to take over the Hello Music Lounge as part of this years Adaptations celebrations. In The Window have stormed on to the scene running live streams and parties out of record haunt The Vinyl Whistle in Read more

Presented by Natural Selection.

Lineup

edv3ctor, KD22Lr, Noiak and 1 more

Venue

Hello Music Lounge at House of Fu

5 The Headrow, Leeds LS1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

