The Away Days + Tuval and the Sands

The Waiting Room
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Away Days are Can Özen and Orkun Atik from Istanbul.

It is hard to believe they are from Istanbul at first sight. Since conception, the band has developed a heightened depth of sound, seamlessly moving between indie rock to shoegaze, to dream pop with...

Presented by Snap Crackle & Pop.
The Away Days

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

