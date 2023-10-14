DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MXG

Sleeping Village
Sat, 14 Oct, 10:30 pm
DJChicago
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Main Bar - Free Event | 21+

MXG is an artist and producer from Chicago, IL. Raised on Chicago House and educated by WBMX and Smartbar veterans such as DJ Heather and Mark Farina, MXG blends these classic sounds and techniques with a love for early techno Read more

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

