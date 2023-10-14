DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Main Bar - Free Event | 21+
MXG is an artist and producer from Chicago, IL. Raised on Chicago House and educated by WBMX and Smartbar veterans such as DJ Heather and Mark Farina, MXG blends these classic sounds and techniques with a love for early techno
