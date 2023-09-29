Top track

7 PECADOS ("La vuelta al cole")

Sala Moondance
Fri, 29 Sept, 11:59 pm
GigsMadrid
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Se trata de una fiesta en la que reina el respeto y la libertad por el baile y el perreo. Es un espacio multidiverso y seguro en el que prima el reggaeton antiguo fusionado con r&b, afro y dancehall, con intención de que todos los presentes puedan bailar d Read more

Organizado por Moondance.

Lineup

TIRAYA, Cris de la Rue

Venue

Sala Moondance

C. de la Aduana, 21, 28012 679013092, Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:30 am

