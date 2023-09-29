Top track

Animal Collective 'Isn't it Now?' Listening Party

In Sheep's Clothing
Fri, 29 Sept, 6:00 pm
PlaybackWest Hollywood
Free

About

Domino Records presents a listening party for Animal Collective's latest album 'Isn't it Now?" at In Sheep's Clothing HQ + DJ sets from friends.

"After nearly a quarter-century as one of its generation’s most daring and defining bands, Animal Collective r Read more

Presented by In Sheep's Clothing hi-fi.

Venue

In Sheep's Clothing

1460 N Sweetzer Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

