DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Domino Records presents a listening party for Animal Collective's latest album 'Isn't it Now?" at In Sheep's Clothing HQ + DJ sets from friends.
"After nearly a quarter-century as one of its generation’s most daring and defining bands, Animal Collective r
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.