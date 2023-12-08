Top track

Cold Light of Day

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lewsberg

La Boule Noire
Fri, 8 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cold Light of Day
Got a code?

About

Lewsberg from Rotterdam est un groupe de rock composé de quatre musiciens, dont le nom s’inspire de l'écrivain Robert Loesberg, célèbre pour son roman Enige Defecten (1974). C'est l'une des principales sources d'inspiration du groupe : la contre-culture et Read more

Présenté par La Boule Noire et Vedettes.

Lineup

Lewsberg

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.