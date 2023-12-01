DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Maya Lucia, Barefoot Young, The Most Beautiful Moth in America

Purgatory
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
$13.60
About

An eclectic evening with Brooklyn indie favorite Maya Lucia featuring Barefoot Young (BOS) & The Most Beautiful Moth in America (BKLYN).

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

MAYA LUCIA

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

