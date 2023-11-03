DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

J:KENZO + SUBSTANCE

Kremwerk
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartySeattle
From $13.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SHOOK x Foundation Entertainment presents:

J:KENZO [UK] + SUBSTANCE [CANADA]

Support from:

Lotus Drops

Beautiful Existence b2b Shockdashiva

Darqlyte

11/03/23

21+ (ID REQUIRED)

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

https://www.kremwerk.co Read more

Presented by Shook.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

