The Head Cat (REUNION TOUR) + Boots Electric (aka EAGLES OF DEATH METAL) w/ Flexx Bronco

Kilowatt
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$24.21

Boots Electric Theme
About

The Head Cat Reunion Tour // Tribute to Lemmy!!

w/ Boots Electric (aka Eagles of Death Metal) and Flexx Bronco.

The Head Cat is a legendary super-group with Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats), Danny B. Harvey (The Rockats) and now featuring Terry Six (The Exp Read more

Presented by Kilowatt.

Lineup

The Head Cat, Boots Electric, Flexx Bronco

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

