Uncle Nearest Music Series

The Forge at The Lower Third
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating Black History Month!

Immerse yourself in an exclusive event featuring Uncle Nearest Whiskey and a captivating performance by the Brixton Chamber Orchestra.

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey honours the world’s Read more

Presented by Uncle Nearest

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

