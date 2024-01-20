DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Metalheadz

Village Underground
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Metalheadz returns to London this January for a late session in the heart of Shoreditch, Village Underground. Accompanied by another STACKED line-up of headz favourites, this one is destined to be an all-round madness...

If you have any queries or would l...

Presented by Columbo Music.

Lineup

Metalheadz

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.