OPEN DECK NIGHT

Ember Music Hall
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsRichmond
Calling all DJs and Producers to RISE 🔥 This Thursday, we launch our open deck series looking for new talent to play at Ember. Get your USB ready and come show us your stuff while playing alongside some of Triptonic, Actual Garbage, & Saucy Rossy who can Read more

Presented by LXGRP.

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

