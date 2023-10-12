DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Calling all DJs and Producers to RISE 🔥 This Thursday, we launch our open deck series looking for new talent to play at Ember. Get your USB ready and come show us your stuff while playing alongside some of Triptonic, Actual Garbage, & Saucy Rossy who can
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.