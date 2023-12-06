Top track

Fenne Lily • performing "Big Picture" • w/ special guests... Youbet

Union Pool
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
$24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Fenne Lily • performing "Big Picture" • w/ special guests... Youbet

This is a 21+ event (physical ID required)

Presented by Union Pool.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Fenne Lily

Venue

Union Pool

484 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

