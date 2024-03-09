Top track

Opium Lord / Torpor / Jøtnarr / Harrowed

New Cross Inn
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 5:00 pm
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

South London Scum presents:

Saturday 9th March 2024

OPIUM LORD

(Birmingham/Vienna heavy sludge doom)

https://opiumlord.bandcamp.com/

TORPOR

(Existential sludge from Bristol & Wales)

https://torpornoise.bandcamp.com/album/abscission

JØTNARR

(Blacke

Presented by South London Scum.
Harrowed, Jøtnarr, TORPOR and 1 more

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

