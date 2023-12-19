DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Suzy Jones Christmas Show! A one-of-a-kind, all ages holiday experience filled with music, joy, and special guests. ONE NIGHT ONLY! Tickets are on sale NOW! ✨🎄
"Suzy Jones is far from common; bold in her artistic presence, with a sultry jazz-infused
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.