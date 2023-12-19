Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Suzy Jones Christmas Show

Eddie's Attic
Tue, 19 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03

About

The Suzy Jones Christmas Show! A one-of-a-kind, all ages holiday experience filled with music, joy, and special guests. ONE NIGHT ONLY! Tickets are on sale NOW! ✨🎄

"Suzy Jones is far from common; bold in her artistic presence, with a sultry jazz-infused Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Suzy Jones

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm

