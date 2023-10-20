DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cargo x Labouts, Med Hi & SMIB

Cargo Container Bar
Fri, 20 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Rendez vous le vendredi 20 octobre, pour l’occasion un rendez-vous spécial house minimal du sud-ouest ! ☀️

Pour l'occasion le résident bordelais de la Karma Marseille SMIB invite MED HI, DJ originaire du Bassin d'arcachon membre et co fondateur du collect

Présenté par WILD BUZZ AGENCY.

Cargo Container Bar

1 Port de Bercy, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

