Baratro + Lazy Giants Toiling Midgets - Improved

Freakout Club
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Improved Sequence presenta una serata di anteprima al Freakout con Baratro (membri di Unsane, Laghetto, Marnero), le leggende di SF Toiling Midgets e il wonder kid di Maple Death Catholic Block (Qlowski).

Presentato da Improved Sequence snc.

Toiling Midgets, Catholic Block, Baratro

Freakout Club

Via Emilio Zago, 7c, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

