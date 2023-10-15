Top track

Burna Boy - City Boys

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Soweto Club

CDLC Barcelona | Carpe Diem Lounge Club
Sun, 15 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Burna Boy - City Boys
Got a code?

About

Este Domingo 15 de octubre, volvemos con todo a CDLC BARCELONA, a partir de las 20:00. Tendremos un catering exquisito incluido en la entrada y unos increíbles espectáculos ancestrales preparados para sorprender.

Vas a venir a Soweto Club.

Para mayores d Read more

Powered by Soweto Club

Venue

CDLC Barcelona | Carpe Diem Lounge Club

Passeig Marítim De La Barceloneta 32, 08003 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.