Top track

Portico Quartet - Terrain I (Extended) – Live in Studio One: An Abbey Road 90th Session

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Portico Quartet

EartH
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £26.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Portico Quartet - Terrain I (Extended) – Live in Studio One: An Abbey Road 90th Session
Got a code?

Event information

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

“Portico Quartet stake claims to territory occupied by Radiohead, Cinematic Orchestra and Efterklang”. ***** The Guardian

Wide-screen minimalists Portico Quartet have created their own singular, cinematic s Read more

Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

Portico Quartet

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.