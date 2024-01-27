DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Broke Royals - EP Release Show

Songbyrd
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
$16.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hailing from Washington, DC, Broke Royals have emerged with an arena-ready, sing-along sound that's resonated across the music industry. The band, comprising a tight-knit group of musicians, have a track record of three gripping albums, each echoing their Read more

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Broke Royals, Dear Daria

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

