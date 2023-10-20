DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ears On Earth es un sello que nace en Madrid en 2019 por Jaisiel y Danilo.
Entre ellos comienzan a buscar discos y maxis olvidados de las cubetas de Madrid, ripeándolos y realizando sus propias versiones (edits) dándole a los temas una nueva vida.
Sus pr
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.