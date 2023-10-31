Top track

KUTX Presents: A Rocky Horror Halloween w/ A Giant Dog & Trouble In The Streets

Radio East
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
About

Come celebrate Radio East's first Halloween!

A Giant Dog and Trouble In The Streets join forces to present...A Rocky Horror Halloween!

Presented by KUTX

Costume contest • drink specials • candy!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Radio East.

Lineup

Trouble in the Streets, A Giant Dog

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

