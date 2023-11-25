Top track

Blanche presents Bob Moses (Club Set)

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 25 Nov, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
From £22.44

Event information

Blanche presents Bob Moses' highly anticipated Club Set at HERE, London.

Mark your calendars for 25th November 📆

This will mark Blanche's debut at the stunning central London venue – HERE at Outernet 🎡

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Blanche London.

Lineup

Bob Moses

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
Event ends9:00 pm

