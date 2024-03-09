Top track

ARTAN - Polo

ARTAN

Village Underground
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

ARTAN - Polo
About

North London artist Artan has established a niche space for himself within the UK rap scene. In a scene dominated by the trendy sounds of drill and afrobeats, Artan offers a sonical breath of fresh air, rapping unashamedly about the trials and tribulations...

Presented by Live Nation.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ARTAN

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

