DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KALIKA

Le Marché Gare
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€22.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Vous entendez ce bruit ? Ce mélange explosif de sonorités électroniques et d’hyper pop ?

C’est ainsi que KALIKA débarque avec son premier album « Adieu les monstres », disponible le 5 mai. En guerrière pop, elle recrée le chaos de son enfance, s’interroge...

Présenté par Le Bazar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Marché Gare

4-6, Place Hubert Mounier, Lyon, 69002
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.