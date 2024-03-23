DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

E' bello vivere liberi! di e con Marta Cuscunà

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatreCatania
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
𝗘’ 𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼 𝘃𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗶!

Ideazione, drammaturgia, regia e interpretazione: Marta Cuscunà

Ispirato alla biografia di Ondina Peteani, Prima Staffetta Partigiana d'Italia. Deportata ad Auschwitz N. 81 672

Disegno luci: Claudio “Poldo” Parr...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Marta Cuscunà

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

