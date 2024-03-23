DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝗘’ 𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼 𝘃𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗶!
Ideazione, drammaturgia, regia e interpretazione: Marta Cuscunà
Ispirato alla biografia di Ondina Peteani, Prima Staffetta Partigiana d'Italia. Deportata ad Auschwitz N. 81 672
Disegno luci: Claudio “Poldo” Parr...
