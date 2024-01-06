Top track

Jump Up Quickly

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mungo's Hi Fi

The Fox & Firkin
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jump Up Quickly
Got a code?

About

The decade-old tradition at the Fox is back: Mungo's Hi Fi January show!

For all the enthusiasts of soundsystem culture, prepare for the finest dub, dancehall, and reggae vibes. In case you're curious, Mungo's Hi Fi is a collective comprising Dougie No Pa Read more

Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

2
Mungo’s Hi Fi, Charlie P, Ray Keith and 2 more

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.