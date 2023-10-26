DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Laura Braithwaite (Seek Happy Days) // Exhibition Launch Party

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
ArtLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us at Juju's to celebrate the launch of a brand new art exhibition, courtesy of Laura Braithwaite a.k.a Seek Happy Days!

‘Go girl, seek happy nights to happy days’ features a series of digital photographs, playing on childhood wonder and fascination Read more

Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.