La Séance de Noël Édition 1 : Jurassic Park (1993)

Blonde Venus
Wed, 27 Dec, 7:00 pm
FilmBordeaux
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On sort tapis, doudous, poufs, canapés et plaids : cette année encore pour Noël, Blonde Venus vous donne rendez-vous en famille pour une séance de ciné insolite dans le bal monté, en mode plateau-ciné ! Encore mieux qu’à la maison : pas de film à chercher,...

Tout public
Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open7:00 pm

