Top track

Donzii - Crash Landing

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DONZII

Hotel Vegas
Thu, 2 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsAustin
$16.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Donzii - Crash Landing
Got a code?

Event information

Donzii (Miami) playing LIVE at Hotel Vegas on Thursday, November 2nd!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Hotel Vegas.

Lineup

Donzii

Venue

Hotel Vegas

1502 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.