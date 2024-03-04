DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sabiyha

The Lexington
Mon, 4 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

British-Guyanese artist Sabiyha performs her biggest headline set to date at The Lexington.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Beyond the mould

Lineup

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

