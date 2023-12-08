DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

COEVAL (Album Launch)

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Coeval’s self-titled debut offering is 9 tracks of dark and propulsive instrumentation which burn, crawl, wheeze, and contort; a sonic running of the gamut which synthesises the live, and lived, experience of the group’s past four years. The tracks are som Read more

Presented by Night Terrors.

Lineup

Coeval

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.