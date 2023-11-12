DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Los Angeles Review of Books presents: LITLIT (the Little Literary Fair)

Zebulon
Sun, 12 Nov, 12:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Los Angeles Review of Books presents: LITLIT (the Little Literary Fair)

Los Angeles Review of Books is thrilled to announce the return of LITLIT (the Little Literary Fair), a free celebration of independent publishers from all over Los Angeles and the Read more

Presented by The LA Review of Books & Zebulon.

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.