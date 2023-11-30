Top track

DEAFDEAFDEAF - Nothingness

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DEAFDEAFDEAF

L'international
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€9.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DEAFDEAFDEAF - Nothingness
Got a code?

About

DEAFDEAFDEAF

(Post-punk / Manchester, UK)

Le quintette de Manchester DEAFDEAFDEAF produit un shoegaze désarmant, un post-punk rauque et chargé de larsens qui résonne dans les échos de ses ancêtres mancuniens. La formation a su se forger une place dans la Read more

Présenté par Take Me Out.

Lineup

DEAFDEAFDEAF

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.