Mardi Gras | Carnival Party

BARGIÙ CLUB
Tue, 13 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyFirenze
About

Sarà sbrilluccicante e colorato come la nostra palla stroboscopica. Scegli di indossare la maschera che nella vita di tutti i giorni non hai il coraggio di mostrare. In altro modo ti aiuteremo noi, con un trucco neon che trasformerà un noioso martedì infra...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Yellowsquare Firenze Redi srl.
Venue

BARGIÙ CLUB

Viale Francesco Redi 19, 50144 Florence Florence, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

