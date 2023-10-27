DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Umberto Maria Giardini live

Salone Blu - Spazio Nòva
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsNovara
From €5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Umberto Maria Giardini è un cantautore e musicista italiano nato il 22 giugno 1968 a Sant’Elpidio a Mare.

Ha utilizzato il nome d’arte Moltheni dal 1999 al 2010, anno in cui ha annunciato di abbandonare definitivamente lo pseudonimo e temporaneamente l’at Read more

Presentato da nòva.
Lineup

Umberto Maria Giardini

Venue

Salone Blu - Spazio Nòva

Viale Francesco Ferrucci, 2, 28100 Novara NO, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm
70 capacity

