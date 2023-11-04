Top track

Impulsive Behavior

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vibrate w/Carla Schmitt,Under Black Helmet,Koboyo

IBOAT
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:59 pm
DJBordeaux
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Impulsive Behavior
Got a code?

About

Pour cette deuxième édition, nous prenons possession du mythique Iboat le samedi 4 novembre ⚓️

Nous sommes ravis d'accueillir Koboyo, icône de la scène parisienne, résident de Exhale et cofondateur de Exil Factory.

Nous avons également la chance de recev Read more

Présenté par IBOAT.

Lineup

Under Black Helmet

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.