DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pour cette deuxième édition, nous prenons possession du mythique Iboat le samedi 4 novembre ⚓️
Nous sommes ravis d'accueillir Koboyo, icône de la scène parisienne, résident de Exhale et cofondateur de Exil Factory.
Nous avons également la chance de recev
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.