Clinic ft. DJ Fuckoff

Station1640
Wed, 6 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJWest Hollywood
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Clinic welcomes DJ Fuckoff on Wednesday, Dec. 6th.

2 for 1 drinks (10-11 PM).

RSVP FREE Guest List (10-11 PM). Limited Availability. We recommend arriving by 10:45 PM.

For VIP table reservations/inquiries, email info@underratedpresents.com

Presented by Underrated Presents.

DJ Fuckoff

Station1640

1640 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

