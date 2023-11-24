DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Elio Leiros

Sala Vesta
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Elio Leiros en directo en Sala Vesta.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Bigote Productions, S.L..

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

