DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Night of 1,000 Corpses

C'mon Everybody
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Featuring The House of Pop

with Trouble, Chase Runaway, Vicky DeVille

Music by Boyish Charm & Jo Disco

21+

Presented by Discography
Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

