DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After a year of performing worldwide, award-winning comedian Aurie Styla is back on tour, with his biggest one to date. Join him as he talks about this wild world, and his journey to make sense of it, in The Aurator Preview.
As seen on Deep Fake Neighbour
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.