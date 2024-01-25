DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Aurie Styla: The Aurator (Preview)

The Bill Murray
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 9:45 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

After a year of performing worldwide, award-winning comedian Aurie Styla is back on tour, with his biggest one to date. Join him as he talks about this wild world, and his journey to make sense of it, in The Aurator Preview.

As seen on Deep Fake Neighbour Read more

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Aurie Styla

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.